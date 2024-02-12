ADVERTISEMENT

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ teaser: The merc with a mouth turns into MCU’s Messiah

February 12, 2024 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

The film stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The highly awaited teaser of the new Deadpool film, titled Deadpool & Wolverine, is out. While the teaser does not give away much, it’s clear that the film, starring Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The teaser also shows how the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which was introduced in the Loki series, ties in Deadpool to the MCU and while none of the familiar TVA faces are seen, we get Matthew Macfadyen playing a character named Paradox. The teaser ends with a tease of Logan who seems to be appearing in his iconic yellow costume.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells and Shawn Levy.

The film opens in theatres on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Watch the teaser here:

