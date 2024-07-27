ADVERTISEMENT

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s film rakes in best ever previews collection for an R-rated film 

Updated - July 27, 2024 04:06 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 03:53 pm IST

Directed by Shawn Levy the film also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen

The Hindu Bureau

A still from Deadpool & Wolverine | Photo Credit: JAY MAIDMENT

Marvel’s recent release, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed a record-shattering $38.5 million in Thursday previews. According to sources, the film has the best showing ever for an R-rated film, putting it at number 8 on the list of top previews among all films, not adjusted for inflation. 

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ movie review: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s bromance works on every level

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool & Wolverine is also pulling in huge numbers overseas, earning $64.8 million in its first two days. The numbers are 57 percent ahead of the first film, Deadpool and 48 percent of the sequel, Deadpool 2.

Reportedly, the film is expected to claim the largest domestic box office opening of 2024 and by the end of the weekend, the film would hit between $175 million and $185 million.

Interestingly, Deadpool made history when it opened to $133.7 million domestically in February 2016, the biggest start ever for an R-rated title — a record it still holds. Deadpool 2 debuted with $125.5 million after earning $18.6 million in previews, the record until now for an R-rated film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Marvel returns to Comic-Con with hotly anticipated panel about its post-’Deadpool & Wolverine’ plans

Deadpool & Wolverine, the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is directed by Shawn Levy and also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen in supporting roles. Deadpool & Wolverine is also the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US