‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s film rakes in best ever previews collection for an R-rated film 

Marvel’s recent release, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed a record-shattering $38.5 million in Thursday previews. According to sources, the film has the best showing ever for an R-rated film, putting it at number 8 on the list of top previews among all films, not adjusted for inflation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool & Wolverine is also pulling in huge numbers overseas, earning $64.8 million in its first two days. The numbers are 57 percent ahead of the first film, Deadpool and 48 percent of the sequel, Deadpool 2.

Reportedly, the film is expected to claim the largest domestic box office opening of 2024 and by the end of the weekend, the film would hit between $175 million and $185 million.

Interestingly, Deadpool made history when it opened to $133.7 million domestically in February 2016, the biggest start ever for an R-rated title — a record it still holds. Deadpool 2 debuted with $125.5 million after earning $18.6 million in previews, the record until now for an R-rated film.

Deadpool & Wolverine, the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is directed by Shawn Levy and also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen in supporting roles. Deadpool & Wolverine is also the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney.

