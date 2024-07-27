GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s film rakes in best ever previews collection for an R-rated film 

Directed by Shawn Levy the film also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen

Updated - July 27, 2024 04:06 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 03:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from Deadpool & Wolverine

A still from Deadpool & Wolverine | Photo Credit: JAY MAIDMENT

Marvel’s recent release, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed a record-shattering $38.5 million in Thursday previews. According to sources, the film has the best showing ever for an R-rated film, putting it at number 8 on the list of top previews among all films, not adjusted for inflation. 

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ movie review: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s bromance works on every level

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool & Wolverine is also pulling in huge numbers overseas, earning $64.8 million in its first two days. The numbers are 57 percent ahead of the first film, Deadpool and 48 percent of the sequel, Deadpool 2.

Reportedly, the film is expected to claim the largest domestic box office opening of 2024 and by the end of the weekend, the film would hit between $175 million and $185 million.

Interestingly, Deadpool made history when it opened to $133.7 million domestically in February 2016, the biggest start ever for an R-rated title — a record it still holds. Deadpool 2 debuted with $125.5 million after earning $18.6 million in previews, the record until now for an R-rated film.

Marvel returns to Comic-Con with hotly anticipated panel about its post-’Deadpool & Wolverine’ plans

Deadpool & Wolverine, the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is directed by Shawn Levy and also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen in supporting roles. Deadpool & Wolverine is also the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.