ADVERTISEMENT

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ new teaser: Tyler Mane returns as X-Men villain Sabretooth

Updated - June 29, 2024 01:38 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 01:27 pm IST

Canadian actor Tyler Mane, who played the villainous Sabretooth in the 2000 film ‘X-Men’, will reprise his antagonistic character in Shawn Levy’s 2024 action comedy

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

A new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine has sparked joy among fans of the original X-Men film series. Canadian actor Tyler Mane — who played the villainous Sabretooth in the 2000 film X-Men — will reprise his antagonistic character in Shawn Levy’s 2024 action comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser depicts Deadpool and Wolverine, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively, grudgingly team up on a new mission. Towards the end, as the duo faces off enemies in a snowy wasteland, Sabretooth makes an entry.

Director Shawn Levy says ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ requires no MCU knowledge

Though Emma Corrin, playing Cassandra Nova, the twin sister of Charles Xavier, is the primary antagonist of Deadpool & Wolverine, the film will feature a host of other villains including Sabretooth.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the original X-Men comic books, Sabretooth/Victor Creed is a psychopathic mutant with razor-sharp claws who has a longstanding feud with Wolverine. Liev Schreiber had portrayed the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman mourn demise of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ art director Ray Chan

Deadpool & Wolverine is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Levy has co-written the screenplay with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells.

The film will hit theatres on July 26.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US