‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ new teaser: Tyler Mane returns as X-Men villain Sabretooth

A new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine has sparked joy among fans of the original X-Men film series. Canadian actor Tyler Mane — who played the villainous Sabretooth in the 2000 film X-Men — will reprise his antagonistic character in Shawn Levy’s 2024 action comedy.

The teaser depicts Deadpool and Wolverine, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively, grudgingly team up on a new mission. Towards the end, as the duo faces off enemies in a snowy wasteland, Sabretooth makes an entry.

Though Emma Corrin, playing Cassandra Nova, the twin sister of Charles Xavier, is the primary antagonist of Deadpool & Wolverine, the film will feature a host of other villains including Sabretooth.

In the original X-Men comic books, Sabretooth/Victor Creed is a psychopathic mutant with razor-sharp claws who has a longstanding feud with Wolverine. Liev Schreiber had portrayed the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

Deadpool & Wolverine is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Levy has co-written the screenplay with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells.

The film will hit theatres on July 26.