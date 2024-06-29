GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ new teaser: Tyler Mane returns as X-Men villain Sabretooth

Canadian actor Tyler Mane, who played the villainous Sabretooth in the 2000 film ‘X-Men’, will reprise his antagonistic character in Shawn Levy’s 2024 action comedy

Updated - June 29, 2024 01:38 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 01:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

A still from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

A new teaser for Deadpool & Wolverine has sparked joy among fans of the original X-Men film series. Canadian actor Tyler Mane — who played the villainous Sabretooth in the 2000 film X-Men — will reprise his antagonistic character in Shawn Levy’s 2024 action comedy.

The teaser depicts Deadpool and Wolverine, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively, grudgingly team up on a new mission. Towards the end, as the duo faces off enemies in a snowy wasteland, Sabretooth makes an entry.

Director Shawn Levy says ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ requires no MCU knowledge

Though Emma Corrin, playing Cassandra Nova, the twin sister of Charles Xavier, is the primary antagonist of Deadpool & Wolverine, the film will feature a host of other villains including Sabretooth.

In the original X-Men comic books, Sabretooth/Victor Creed is a psychopathic mutant with razor-sharp claws who has a longstanding feud with Wolverine. Liev Schreiber had portrayed the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman mourn demise of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ art director Ray Chan

Deadpool & Wolverine is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Levy has co-written the screenplay with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells.

The film will hit theatres on July 26.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.