‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ catapults NSYNC’s ‘Bye Bye Bye’ back on US charts for the first time in 20 years

Deadpool & Wolverine has propelled NSYNC back into the limelight, securing their first top 10 radio hit in over two decades. The movie, which dominated the U.S. box office with a staggering $211 million opening weekend, featured its red-suited trash-talker perform the iconic NSYNC hit “Bye Bye Bye” in its unforgettable opening credits scene.

The film begins with Deadpool performing the signature choreography from the official video of “Bye Bye Bye,” a sequence that quickly went viral. Fans and new viewers alike seem to have been smitten by the scene, with many labelling it one of the best opening sequences in superhero movie history. This resurgence of interest has catapulted the 2000 classic back onto the charts, with “Bye Bye Bye” currently sitting at No. 35 on the U.S. iTunes chart.

The virality of the scene has sparked a wave of fan-made videos replicating the dance, contributing to the song’s renewed popularity. The band’s official YouTube page has also been updated to reflect this newfound fame, renaming the music video “NSYNC - Bye Bye Bye (Official Video from Deadpool & Wolverine)“ and updating the description to include a mention of its feature in the film.

The soundtrack of Deadpool & Wolverine includes a mix of classic and contemporary hits, including Madonna’s “Like A Prayer”, the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” and Avril Lavigne’s “I’m With You”.

With Deadpool & Wolverine continuing to dominate theaters and its soundtrack climbing the charts, NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” is enjoying a renaissance, reminding everyone why they were one of the biggest boy bands of their time. This marks a major comeback for the band, whose last major chart success was in the early 2000s. Despite disbanding in 2004, their music has remained a beloved staple for fans.