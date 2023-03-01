HamberMenu
‘Deadpool’ actor Karan Soni tapped to voice Spider-Man India in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

The sequel will see Spider-Man forced to re-team with Spider-Gwen and a new cadre of Spider-People to face off with a powerful villain

March 01, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI
Karan Soni.

Karan Soni. | Photo Credit: 20th Century Fox

Indian-American actor Karan Soni, who rose to prominence for playing Dopinder in the Deadpool film series, is set to essay the role of Spider-Man India in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the sequel to the blockbuster animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It will hit the screens on June 2.

The actor confirmed the news of his voice casting on social media.

“Still can’t believe I get to be Spidey,” Soni wrote on his official Instagram account.

The sequel will see Spider-Man, the teenage Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) forced to re-team with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new cadre of Spider-People to face off with a powerful villain.

Justin K Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers are directing the movie, which will also feature Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are credited as writers of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, along with David Callaham.

According to the entertainment website Deadline, Spider-Man India was first introduced to Marvel Comics in 2004 and came of age in the South Asian country as Pavitr Prabhakar, beginning to fight crime after gaining his spidey powers from an ancient yogi. The character’s story arc mirrors that of Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) in most respects.

With regards to the third Deadpool film, Soni’s involvement is currently unknown. The actor’s film credits include The People We Hate at the Wedding and Four Samosas.

