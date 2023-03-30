ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dead Ringers’ trailer: Double trouble from Rachel Weisz

March 30, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

The limited series centres on Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who push the boundaries of medical ethics in an effort to challenge old practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Dead Ringers’

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for their limited psychological thriller Dead Ringers. A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 classic film, the series stars Rachel Weisz in a double role.

The story centres on Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who push the boundaries of medical ethics in an effort to challenge old practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.

A six-episode series, Dead Ringers is created, written and executive produced by Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder). Besides Weisz, the cast includes Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus and others. Weisz also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Dead Ringers will stream on Prime Video from April 21.

