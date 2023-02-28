February 28, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST

Disney+ Hotstar and BBC Studios have announced that a Telugu adaptation of the popular British comedy series Dead Pixels is in the works. Written by Akshay Poolla and directed by Aditya Mandala, the series is headlined by Niharika Konidela, Harsha Chemudu, Sai Ronak, Akshay Lagusani and Bhavana Sagi.

Dead Pixels follows the journey of three young friends whose lives revolve around an online video game, with the ultimate goal of defeating a virtual villain. Based in the city of Hyderabad, the show comically depicts their obsession with the game and how it interferes with different aspects of their daily lives. The group, however, is in for a shock when a new player arrives and upends their dynamics in both the virtual and real world. The stakes are high as online alliances and rivalries are formed that are as potent as the ones in the flesh. The show highlights the importance of acceptance and underscores that everyone can form their own community of friends and support systems, rising above their similarities and differences.

The six-part series will be produced by BBC Studios India and Tamada Media Ltd, with animation by Keyframe Studios.

Sameer Gogate, General Manager, BBC Studios Production India said that they are delighted to partner with Disney+ Hotstar and Tamada Media for this modern comedy. “This immersive British format provides an insight into the lives of new-age introverts and depicts their relationships and social interactions,” he said.

Saideep Reddy Borra and Rahul Tamada, the producers and co-founders of Tamada Media said, “We are pleased to partner with BBC Studios India and Disney+ Hotstar to bring an intriguing story, a modern comedy, to our local audience. This adaptation was a fun project to work on and can’t wait to share it with everyone now.”

The original Dead Pixels series was created and written by Jon Brown and directed by Al Campbell, with the second series being directed by Jamie Jay Johnson. It was produced for Channel 4’s E4 in the UK and was the channel’s best-performing comedy launch in over five years. It was produced by Various Artists Ltd and is distributed worldwide by BBC Studios.