‘Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction’ anime series to release on Crunchyroll after two-part movie release

The acclaimed manga Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction is set to expand its reach as it transitions from a two-part feature film to an 18-part animated TV series. This adaptation will be available worldwide on Crunchyroll, premiering in India on Friday, May 24 at 8:30 AM IST, with new episodes released every Friday.

Initially released exclusively in Japan by Gaga Corp., the two-part film version of Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction debuted in March, with the second part opening on May 24. The TV series will include new footage not seen in the theatrical releases, promising an enriched viewing experience for fans.

Based on the graphic novel by Asano Inio, known for Goodnight Punpun, the manga was serialized by Shogakukan from 2014 to 2022, amassing over three million copies in circulation. It has garnered international acclaim, earning accolades such as one of the best new manga at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con and a 2019 Eisner Award nomination.

The story follows high school friends Koyama Kadode and Nakagawa Oran (Ontan) as they navigate life in a Tokyo overshadowed by a mysterious alien mothership. Amidst this looming extraterrestrial threat, they grapple with the challenges of growing up and the complexities of adulthood.

The anime is produced by Production +h. and directed by Kurokawa Tomoyuki, known for Psycho Pass. The screenplay, crafted by Yoshida Reiko, features voice talents Ikuta Lilas, also a singer-songwriter for the band Yoasobi as Kadode and Ano as Ontan.

The original theme song “ZeZeZeZettai Seiiki,” performed by Ano and featuring Ikuta, will also be part of the TV series.