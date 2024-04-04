‘Dead Boy Detectives’ trailer: Netflix adapts Neil Gaiman once more

April 04, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Dead Boy Detectives, the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Vertigo comics. Set to premiere on April 25th, the series follows the adventures of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, portrayed by George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri.

The official synopsis read, “Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together — including escaping evil witches, Hell and Death herself.”

Initially ordered by Max in 2022, the series found its way to Netflix after Warner Bros. Discovery’s restructuring. It joins the streaming service’s lineup alongside The Sandman, another Gaiman adaptation.

Developed for television by Steve Yockey, the series is supported by an ensemble cast including Kassius Nelson and Jenn Lyon as well.