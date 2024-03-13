GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘De De Pyaar De 2’, starring Ajay Devgn, locks 2025 release

Released in 2019, ‘De De Pyaar De’ was a romantic comedy starring Ajay, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh

March 13, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ajay Devgn in ‘De De Pyaar De’

Ajay Devgn in ‘De De Pyaar De’ | Photo Credit: T-Series/YouTube

Ajay Devgn-fronted De De Pyaar De 2 will release on May 1, 2025, co-inciding with International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day, the makers announced on Wednesday. Released in 2019, De De Pyaar De was a romantic comedy starring Ajay, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. The film was written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali.

‘Shaitaan’ movie review: R Madhavan makes the mean monster shine opposite Ajay Devgn in this horror show

The sequel to De De Pyaar De will commence shooting in June this year. The new film is directed by debutant Anshul Sharma. Ranjan has written the script of De De Pyaar De 2 with Tarun Jain. The film is produced by T-Series and Luv Films.

Ajay Devgn was recently in Shaitaan, a supernatural thriller co-starring R Madhavan and Jyothika. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, is running strong in theatres. Ajay will also be seen in football drama Maidaan releasing on Eid this year.

