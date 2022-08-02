DC’s ‘The Flash’ series to end with season 9

The 13-episode final season will begin production in September

Popular DC Comics show The Flash will end its run with its upcoming ninth season. The production of the 13-episode final season will begin in September, and the season is slated to debut in 2023.

Eric Wallace, the producer of the series said, “Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humour, and spectacle. Now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week.”

In the statement, Wallace also expressed his gratitude towards the cast and crew members for making the show popular. “So, as we get ready to honour the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make ‘The Flash’ such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

The upcoming season nine makes The Flash as the longest-running show on The CW, followed by Arrow with eight seasons and Legends of Tomorrow with seven seasons. With The Flash ending, the only remaining DC shows on CW are Superman & Lois, Stargirl, and the upcoming Gotham Knights.

The previous season of The Flash starred Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight in prominent roles