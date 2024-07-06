DC’s Arkham Asylum series dead at Max: report

DC Studio’s Arkham Asylum series set in the Batman Universe will not be going forward at Max in its current form, a report in Variety stated.

In 2022, American filmmaker Antonio Campos (The Devil All the Time, The Staircase) had stepped on board to create and showrun an Arkham Asylum-focused series set in the universe of Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022), which starred Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

However, as per the Variety report, Campos’ version has now been axed at Max. There is, however, a possibility of another show with the same concept in the future. “It is still possible, though, that a new project set within the infamous Gotham City asylum could be developed in the future,” Variety reported, citing a source.

Meanwhile, The Penguin, the upcoming limited series spun-off from The Batman, is set to arrive on Max in September 8. The eight-episode limited series will see Colin Farrell reprising his role as Penguin, charting the rise of the mob boss supervillain in Gotham’s underworld.

