DC Studios has no immediate plans for 'Wonder Woman 3'

In a recent interview, Gal Gadot claimed that DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran told her they would develop the film together

August 11, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

PTI
Gal Gadot in a scene from ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Gal Gadot in a scene from ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ | Photo Credit: AP

Despite Hollywood star Gal Gadot's recent comments about Wonder Woman 3, DC Studios is reportedly not looking to make the third chapter in the movie series anytime soon. Multiple sources told news outlet Variety that Wonder Woman 3 is not in development at DC Studios.

ALSO READ
Gal Gadot confirms working on ‘Wonder Woman 3’ with James Gunn and Peter Safran

In a recent interview, Gadot claimed that DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran told her they would develop Wonder Woman 3 together. "I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together," the actor had said.

Gadot further talked about her future as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman during a profile interview with Flaunt magazine. "I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. (We) love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell," she had said.

Gadot first played Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder’s DC Universe, debuting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before leading her own two standalone films: Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. She most recently made cameos as Wonder Woman in DC films Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

