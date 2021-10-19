DC FanDome 2021: ‘The Batman’ trailer, ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘The Flash’ and more

Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’

19 October 2021 12:45 IST

The virtual event gave fans several updates on other titles such as ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ ‘The Sandman’ adaptation, the new season of ‘Harley Quinn’ among others

The DC FanDome 2021 gave fans several sneak peeks at some of the biggest DC movies, TV shows, games and comics coming in the next year. The Batman, Black Adam, Peacemaker, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and more all had spotlights during DC FanDome, featuring trailers, behind-the-scenes featurettes and memorable moments.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Important updates

Grant Gustin and The Flash

Advertising

Advertising

The pace of the announcements moved quickly in this year’s DC FanDome... almost like our next hero, The CW’s The Flash. Grant Gustin made an appearance to discuss playing a father on the most recent season (to two “kids” who are actually around the same age as him). He also revealed that his Flash suit will be getting an update next season, adding something that has long been missing—the Flash’s iconic gold boots. As Gustin put it, “It’s just always been the final element that I think has been missing from our suits.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Fans got to go behind the scenes when Jason Momoa gave us our first deep dive into Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, due out December 16, 2022. He shared an exclusive behind the scenes clip that featured some compelling (and surprising) concept art— we’re not sure what the giant grasshoppers and desert creatures are all about, but we’re all for them! Director James Wan promised a globetrotting adventure that “isn’t afraid to embrace its fantasy.”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League made a splash at last year’s DC FanDome and the much-anticipated new game from Rocksteady Studios was back for more, debuting a thrilling new trailer that gave us our biggest glimpse yet at the game’s story, characters and tone, even if it did leave us feeling a bit bad for poor Penguin. (Nah, we’re kidding. Zap him again, Waller!)

Black Adam

DC FanDome kicked off with a first look at the man in black himself.. .Black Adam! Dwayne Johnson took to DC’s Hall of Heroes to discuss his role and share an electrifying sneak peek that showed off Black Adam’s entrance into the movie. Black Adam hits theatres July 29, 2022.

Peacemaker

Sticking with the Suicide Squad theme, the first Peacemaker teaser trailer debuted with commentary from Peacemaker himself, John Cena. Fans also got a bonus behind-the-scenes look when the Peacemaker cast joined writer and director James Gunn to discuss the upcoming The Suicide Squad spinoff series coming to HBO Max on January 13, 2022.

The series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. However, according to all of them, it’s Peacemaker’s pet bald eagle, Eagley, that steals the show.

Superman... and Beyond!

Superman fans had much to dig into all throughout DC FanDome, starting with a tour of the Kent farm with the cast of Superman & Lois. That was followed by an emotional look back at Supergirl featuring over a dozen current and past cast members.

We also got a peek at the next episode of DC’s Stargirl and a look at some art from the upcoming Superman animated series, My Adventures with Superman (which looks super-fun!). Unexpectedly, we were treated to a surprise look back at Smallville, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with the release of the complete series on Blu-ray for the very first time on October 19. The celebration featured a reunion between actors Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum and special greetings from past cast members including Kristin Kreuk, John Glover, James Marsters, Justin Hartley and more.

Finally, fans heard from DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee when he introduced a modern new slogan for the Man of Steel. Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that will power him forward with a new mission statement: Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.

The Flash

The Speed Force struck DC FanDome’s Hall of Heroes when Ezra Miller arrived from the set of the film to tease fans with an early look at The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti and featuring Miller’s return as the Central City hero. The clip may be short, but it’s definitely enticing, showing Miller’s Barry Allen working alongside an alternate world version of himself. Also, which era of Batman is the Flash visiting, and what version of the Batmobile will he uncover?

DC’s League of Super-Pets

DC returns to the world of big screen animation next year with DC’s League of Super-Pets, a lively comedic adventure bringing the likes of Krypto and Ace the Bat-Hound to film for the first time. Fans were treated to an exclusive clip starring the two powerful pups.

The movie features the voice cast of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Kate McKinnon and Keanu Reeves, and will hit screens May 20, 2022.

Doom Patrol

Matt Bomer arrived at DC’s Hall of Heroes to announce that the HBO Max Original series Doom Patrol will return for a fourth season and debuted a wonderfully strange new mid-season trailer. Doom Patrol stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Skye Roberts and Michelle Gomez, and this season has featured the likes of the Sisterhood of Dada and the Brotherhood of Evil! With only four episodes left, the Doom Patrol season three finale is scheduled for Thursday, November 11.

The Sandman

We’ve been... ahem, dreaming of a Sandman TV series for quite some time, and thanks to Warner Bros. Television and Netflix, it’s actually happening! We look forward to learning more about this widely anticipated new DCTV show over the months ahead, but for now, we were treated to our first look at Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar.

Blue Beetle

We were both pleasantly surprised and thoroughly excited to be given our first insight into the upcoming Blue Beetle movie from directors Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and star Xolo Maridueña. The all-Latinx team promised a highly authentic vision of the Latin American superhero that’s fun and humorous, but also rich with feelings. We also got our first look at Blue Beetle’s suit in the film with a snazzy piece of concept art.

Gotham Knights

“Beware the Court of Owls, that watches all the time...”

Gotham Knights made its debut at DC FanDome last year, but the 2022 game from Warner Bros. Games Montréal brought chills to the Hall of Heroes with a stunning new trailer featuring the game’s big antagonist—the Court of Owls. In addition, we heard from Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Jim Lee and WB Games Montréal’s Ann Lemay and Patrick Redding about the unique challenge and thrill that comes with adapting the secretive Gotham organization—and their soldiers, the Talons—to the world of console gaming.

Catwoman: Hunted

No need to be a curious cat about next year’s slate of DC animated movies! Dynasty’s Elizabeth Gillies dropped by DC FanDome to discuss her all-new movie, Catwoman: Hunted, which releases on digital, 4K and Blu-ray on February 8, 2022. In the film, Catwoman’s attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol...not to mention Batwoman. Gillies shared the movie’s stylish new trailer, which offers an anime-inspired look that’s distinctly different from other recent DC animated movies.

Batwoman

Batwoman recently returned for its third season and series star Javicia Leslie dropped by DC FanDome to share her excitement about what’s ahead, including the debut of some classic Gotham villains like Mad Hatter and Poison Ivy. She also teased Batwoman’s forced partnership with Alice, Kate Kane’s villainous sister, and alongside costar Rachel Skarsten, introduced a “totally bat-chick” crazy “Batwoman & Alice” season three trailer. Then it was over to her costar Camrus Johnson, who shared the history of the character he’s bringing to the screen—Batwing!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

DC’s satiric ensemble adventure just kicked off its seventh season on The CW and will soon reach its 100th episode. To celebrate, the show took us through 100 episodes in 100 seconds.

Batgirl

In a DC Spotlight, Batgirl actress Leslie Grace, writer Christina Hodson and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah spoke about bringing Barbara Gordon to life as the lead of her own live action film for the first time. This was the first time we’d heard the creative team speak about the much-anticipated new DC film, and while it’s still coming together, they did share some info that got us eager to hear more. Grace discussed how refreshing it was “to read for a female superhero that has grit, but is very sincere and almost eager to prove herself.” The directors, meanwhile, promised that the fights in the film will be pretty realistic and Grace has been training to ensure she can pull them off. Finally, it was confirmed that Barbara Gordon will have a full cowl and red hair in the movie and a new concept image of Batgirl’s suit was shared!

Titans

Fans, you asked for it, and Brenton Thwaites called in all the way from Australia to announce Titans season four! Along with announcement, HBO Max gave us a first look at the season three finale ahead of its debut this Thursday, October 21. No spoilers here, but will any of the Titans know the answer to Wayne Manor’s security question, what is the name of the “one who got away”?

Harley Quinn

The animators are hard at work on season three, but that didn’t stop Harley and King Shark from dropping in to share a sneak peek at the outrageous upcoming season. Let the Eat, Bang, Kill Tour begin!

Batman: Caped Crusader

Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm, and James Tucker shared first insights into Batman: Caped Crusader, the upcoming all-new animated series and reimagining of the Batman mythology. This iteration is born out of a noir sensibility is set in a timeless world that harkens to the 1940’s. . Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available, this powerful creative partnership will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world.

Young Justice: Phantoms

Fans were served a double dose of Justice when DC FanDome premiered the highly anticipated trailer for Young Justice: Phantoms along with the unexpected news that the first two action-packed episodes of the season are now streaming on HBO Max.

DMZ

Executive producers Ava DuVernay and Roberto Patino dropped by DC FanDome to share details and insights into DMZ, the four-part HBO Max limited series adaptation of the acclaimed Vertigo series by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli.

The series tells the story about a civil war between the secessionist Free States of America and the United States of America and the DMZ that exists between them, where an outsider (Rosario Dawson) comes in to turn things upside down. While Dawson is playing a new character named Alma, Patino revealed that she was inspired by Zee Hernandez, the former medical student who attempted to aid the citizens of the DMZ in the book.

Naomi

Of course, as fans may know DMZ isn’t DuVernay’s only upcoming DCTV project! She’s also executive producing Naomi, a new series for The CW based on the bestselling comic book from Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker and Jamal Campbell. Star Kaci Walfall dropped by the Hall of Heroes to chat with Candice Patton about the upcoming series and showed a clip—featuring a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo—from the pilot episode. Look for Naomi to debut on The CW in 2022.

Batman Unburied

Batman: Unburied, is an original narrative podcast executive produced by David S. Goyer and coming next year to Spotify. Fans got to hear the final cast members to be announced straight from Barbara Gordon herself, Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin). Gina joins the dramatic and psychologically thrilling take on Caped Crusader, as the daughter of former police commissioner Jim Gordon and star detective for Gotham PD. Throughout the series, Barbara will grapple with her own ethics, as she tries to keep within the lines of police work yet is finding herself drawn to Batman’s self-styled method of justice.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods took us behind the scenes with Asher Angel and Zachary Levi to show fans what they can expect from the sequel to 2019’s Shazam. In short, bigger action, more exotic sets, a plot that delves heavily into mythology and a powerful duo of villains played by Hellen Mirren and Lucy Liu. We can’t wait for more Shazam, but we’ll have to be a bit patient for this one... it doesn’t come out until 2023. !

The Batman

The first trailer for The Batman was finally revealed, and rhe superhero reboot will premiere on March 4, 2022. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz – Batman and Catwoman — as well as Paul Dano’s Riddler and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright as detective James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Wayne’s butler Alfred make up the rest of the incredible cast.