DC FanDome 2021: New ‘The Batman’, ‘Aquaman 2’ footage in line-up

A still from Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’

01 September 2021 14:17 IST

The event will bring together the “world’s greatest super heroes and super villains” together, featuring a gathering of casts and creators behind fan-favourite DC games, comics, movies, and TV shows

Warner Bros on Tuesday announced that DC FanDome, the ultimate global fan experience, will return on October 16, offering first look into Dwayne Johnson-starrer “Black Adam” film and behind-the-scenes footage of features like “Aquaman” and “Shazam!” sequels at an all-new streaming event.

The “free virtual event” will take place at DCFanDome.com, but will also be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, according to a press release from DC.

In the films section, the fans will also get to witness an exclusive new trailer of the Robert Pattinson-starrer “The Batman”, new content from “DC League of Super-Pets”, and a sneak peek at “The Flash”, featuring Ezra Miller.

In the television segment, there will be a look at new seasons of Javicia Leslie’s “Batwoman”; “The Flash”, starring Grant Gustin; “Superman & Lois”, and “Sweet Tooth”.

It will also feature a farewell tribute to “Supergirl”, fronted by Melissa Benoist, as it approaches its epic conclusion after six seasons; a celebration of 100 episodes of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”; a first look at forthcoming new drama “Naomi”; and a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of DC’s “Stargirl”.

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, said last year’s DC FanDome was a first-of-its kind global virtual fan experience and showcased every aspect of the DC Universe with unprecedented scale and access.

“This year, we’re taking everything that people loved about DC FanDome and supercharging it to super-serve fans with even more exclusive first-looks, breaking news, in-depth interviews and insight from the stars and creative teams of their favorite DC content,” Sarnoff said in a statement.

HBO Max, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service, will unveil an exclusive look at the upcoming series “Peacemaker” and limited event series “DMZ”.

The streamer will also share more surprises and sneak peeks from new series as well as returning favorites such as “Titans” and “Doom Patrol”. All four series hail from Warner Bros Television.

The studio’s animation arm will feature a look at the upcoming limited series “Aquaman: King of Atlantis”; provide a sneak peek at season three of the adult animated comedy series “Harley Quinn”; deliver a very early look at the next animated chapter of the Dark Knight in the all-new upcoming series “Batman: Caped Crusader”; and give fans a preview of “Young Justice: Phantoms”.

Warner Bros Home Entertainment will preview two upcoming original DC Animated Films: a sneak peek at Superman and the rest of the Justice League in “Injustice”, an all-new animated movie inspired by the popular games and comic, as well as the premiere of the trailer for the all-new animated heist movie “Catwoman: Hunted”. Both movies are produced in association with Warner Bros Animation.

Warner Bros Games will feature new reveals from the highly anticipated ‘Gotham Knights’, developed by Warner Bros Games Montreal, and ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’, developed by Rocksteady Studios.

All DC FanDome programming will be captioned in multiple languages, including Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, and Spanish.

Additionally, DC Kids FanDome will launch the same day with a special kid-friendly experience accessed separately at DCKidsFanDome.com.