Dawn Pictures to back Dhanush’s ‘D 52’

The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of ‘D 52’, starring Dhanush in the lead

Published - September 17, 2024 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Dhanush.

Actor Dhanush. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Dhanush’s 52nd film will be backed by Dawn Pictures. The film be produced by Aakash Baskaran, who shared he development about his banner on social media.

‘Raayan’ movie review: Dhanush’s fiery bloodfest offers only dwindling returns

The project marks the maiden production venture of Dawn Pictures. Reports say Dhanush could also direct the movie. “We sincerely thank Dhanush sir for this wonderful opportunity to collaborate with him on this exciting journey,” wrote Baskaran.

Dhanush is currently filming his third directorial, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. The film stars Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan in key roles.

ALSO READ:Dhanush on Ilaiyaraaja biopic: His music has been my companion and acting guru

The actor was last seen in Raayan, which released on July 26, 2024. The film was Dhanush’s second directorial and 50th film as a lead. The actor has Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera and music legend Ilaiyaraaja biopic Maestro in the pipeline.

