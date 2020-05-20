David Warner wishes Jr. NTR a happy birthday by dancing to ‘Pakka Local’ song

Australian cricketer David Warner is the TikTok star the Telugu film industry didn’t know they needed.

During the pandemic, the Sunrisers Hyderabad player has kept everybody entertained with a string of videos on the app, dancing to poular Telugu songs such as Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, and other Tamil and Hindi songs as well.

Now, on the occasion of Telugu star Jr. NTR’s birthday, the cricketer along with his wife Candice Warner, have attempted to replicate the actor’s moves from one of his most popular songs: Pakka Local from Janatha Garage! The Pakka Local song starring Jr. NTR and Kajal Aggarwal has over 61 million views.

Warner wished Jr. NTR a happy birthday and wrote, “Have a great day. We tried but wow the dance is fast,” and tagged his wife in the video too.

On the work front, fans eagerly await the teaser and first looks of Jr. NTR’s RRR with S.S. Rajamouli.