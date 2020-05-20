Movies

David Warner wishes Jr. NTR a happy birthday by dancing to ‘Pakka Local’ song

David and Candice Warner dancing to ‘Pakka Local’

David and Candice Warner dancing to ‘Pakka Local’  

The Australian cricketer and his wife once again took to TikTok to attempt replicating the Telugu star’s dance moves from the popular song

Australian cricketer David Warner is the TikTok star the Telugu film industry didn’t know they needed.

During the pandemic, the Sunrisers Hyderabad player has kept everybody entertained with a string of videos on the app, dancing to poular Telugu songs such as Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, and other Tamil and Hindi songs as well.

Now, on the occasion of Telugu star Jr. NTR’s birthday, the cricketer along with his wife Candice Warner, have attempted to replicate the actor’s moves from one of his most popular songs: Pakka Local from Janatha Garage! The Pakka Local song starring Jr. NTR and Kajal Aggarwal has over 61 million views.

 

Warner wished Jr. NTR a happy birthday and wrote, “Have a great day. We tried but wow the dance is fast,” and tagged his wife in the video too.

On the work front, fans eagerly await the teaser and first looks of Jr. NTR’s RRR with S.S. Rajamouli.

 

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 1:20:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/david-warner-wishes-jr-ntr-a-happy-birthday-by-dancing-to-pakka-local-song/article31630188.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY