David Tennant to host BAFTA 2024 awards

January 05, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Actor David Tennant will host the BAFTA 2024 awards set to take place on February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Tennant, known for shows like Doctor Who, Broadchurch and Good Omen, is hosting a major award night for the first time. As quoted by The Guardian, the celebrated Scottish actor said that he was “delighted … to help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life”.

The nominations for the 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards will be announced on January 18. Films like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Anatomy of a Fall, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon are predicted to dominate the nods at the annual awards.

Last year, the anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Frontswept seven prizes at the BAFTAs.

