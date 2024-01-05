ADVERTISEMENT

David Tennant to host BAFTA 2024 awards

January 05, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

The celebrated Scottish actor, known for shows like ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Broadchurch’ and ‘Good Omen’, is hosting a major award night for the first time

The Hindu Bureau

David Tennant

Actor David Tennant will host the BAFTA 2024 awards set to take place on February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

ALSO READ
‘Good Omens’ renewed for Season 3

Tennant, known for shows like Doctor Who, Broadchurch and Good Omen, is hosting a major award night for the first time. As quoted by The Guardian, the celebrated Scottish actor said that he was “delighted … to help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life”.

The nominations for the 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards will be announced on January 18. Films like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Anatomy of a Fall, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon are predicted to dominate the nods at the annual awards.

ALSO READ
BAFTA 2023: Complete winners list - ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Elvis’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ win big

Last year, the anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Frontswept seven prizes at the BAFTAs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US