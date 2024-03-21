GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

David Schwimmer joins ‘Goosebumps’ Season 2 cast on Disney+

The former ‘Friends’ star will play a botany professor in the upcoming second season adaptation of R.L. Stine’s horror anthology series

March 21, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
David Schwimmer

David Schwimmer | Photo Credit: AP

David Schwimmer is set to take on a new role in the upcoming second season of Goosebumps on Disney+. The actor, best known for his iconic portrayal of Ross Geller in Friends, will join the cast of the anthology series based on R.L. Stine’s beloved horror book series.

In this new season, Schwimmer will star as Anthony, a former botany professor and divorced parent of teenage twins. As his character navigates the challenges of overseeing an aging parent while caring for his kids during the summer, he finds himself drawn into a chilling mystery.

The plot of the second season revolves around teenage siblings who stumble upon a sinister threat, leading them on a journey into the unknown. Their investigation uncovers the haunting tale of four teenagers who vanished mysteriously in 1994.

While details about the new season are being kept tightly under wraps, Schwimmer’s role as a botany professor suggests a nod to the classic Goosebumps book “Stay Out of the Basement.”

The series is developed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, with Hilary Winston serving as showrunner and Sony Pictures Television Studios producing the Disney+ series.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.