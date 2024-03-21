March 21, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

David Schwimmer is set to take on a new role in the upcoming second season of Goosebumps on Disney+. The actor, best known for his iconic portrayal of Ross Geller in Friends, will join the cast of the anthology series based on R.L. Stine’s beloved horror book series.

In this new season, Schwimmer will star as Anthony, a former botany professor and divorced parent of teenage twins. As his character navigates the challenges of overseeing an aging parent while caring for his kids during the summer, he finds himself drawn into a chilling mystery.

The plot of the second season revolves around teenage siblings who stumble upon a sinister threat, leading them on a journey into the unknown. Their investigation uncovers the haunting tale of four teenagers who vanished mysteriously in 1994.

While details about the new season are being kept tightly under wraps, Schwimmer’s role as a botany professor suggests a nod to the classic Goosebumps book “Stay Out of the Basement.”

The series is developed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, with Hilary Winston serving as showrunner and Sony Pictures Television Studios producing the Disney+ series.