‘David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived’ trailer: Daniel Radcliffe brings inspiring story of his Harry Potter stunt double

November 02, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The heartwarming documentary chronicles the life of David Homes, a prodigious young stuntman who was paralysed after an accident on the sets of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1’ in 2009

The Hindu Bureau

Daniel Radcliffe and David Holmes in the trailer for ‘David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived’

The trailer for David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, a new HBO documentary about Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double who was paralysed after an injury on the sets of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, is out.

Directed by Dan Hartley, the doc chronicles the life of David Holmes, a prodigious young gymnast and stuntman who worked with Radcliffe from Sorcerer’sStone to Deathly Hallows Part 1. During the shoot of the latter, in 2009, he sustained a spinal injury while performing a stunt.

In the documentary, Holmes, now 42 and bound to a wheelchair, recalls his experience working on the Harry Potter movies. “Being a stuntman is the best job in the world,” he says, despite the tragedy that befell him at a young age. We see footage from Holmes’s childhood and his work on film sets. Radcliffe appears in the film talking about the close bond he shares with Holmes. “This terrible thing happened to David but I don’t want to talk as if his life is a tragedy,” Radcliffe says. ‘The Boy who Lived’ is a nod to Radcliffe’s eponymous hero in the Harry Potter books, and also encapsulates Holme’s spirit and resilience after his injury.

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on November 15. Radcliffe has also executive produced the series.

