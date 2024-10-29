David Fincher to helm English-language ‘Squid Game’ adaptation for Netflix

David Fincher is reportedly setting his sights on Netflix’s Squid Game universe, developing a new English-language series based on the global sensation. With Squid Game Season 2 premiering this December, the internet is already buzzing over an expanded storyline helmed by the Fight Club and Mindhunter director. According to Deadline, Fincher is expected to dedicate his time to this project in 2025, although he may work on another film in the meantime.

This new series would mark Squid Game‘s first scripted English-language adaptation and comes on the heels of other franchise extensions, including Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition series that was recently renewed, and a forthcoming video game. Collaborating with writer Dennis Kelly, known for Utopia, Fincher’s take is rumored to be set in the U.S., reimagining the high-stakes “game” within an American context.

Fincher’s longstanding partnership with Netflix has been groundbreaking since he launched the streamer’s original content with House of Cards in 2013. His cult classic crime series Mindhunter and executive role on Love, Death & Robots further cemented him as one of Netflix’s top creators. After directing The Killer last year, he’s been selectively choosing his next move, with signs pointing towards Squid Game.

As Netflix prepares to premiere Squid Game Season 2 on December 26, Fincher’s possible adaptation signals the next evolution for the franchise that had the world in a chokehold in 2021, breaking records and winning six Emmys out of 14 nominations.

