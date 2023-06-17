David Fincher opens up on remastering ‘Seven’ in 4K

June 17, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

David Fincher has confirmed that he is remastering his legendary film Seven. The 1995 crime thriller starred Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow and John C McGinley. During a talk at the Tribeca Festival recently, the filmmaker revealed that he is set to make some tweaks to the film.

“We’re going back and doing Seven in 4K from the original negative. We are overscanning it, oversampling it, doing all of the due diligence and there’s a lot of things that needs to be fixed,” Fincher said. “Because, there is a lot of stuff that we now can add because of high dynamic range. You know, streaming media is a very different thing than 35 mm motion picture negative in terms of what it can actually retain. So there are, you know, a lot of blown-out windows that we have to kind of go back and ghost in a little bit of cityscape out there,” he said.

Fincher, however, added that he will not change the idea of what the film is. “You can fix, you know, three percent, five percent. If something is egregious, it needs to be addressed,” he said. “But, you know, I am not gonna take all the guns out of people’s hands and replace them with flashlights,” said the filmmaker.

In Seven, Brad Pitt plays detective David Mills and Morgan Freeman essays the role of a veteran police officer. The film follows the duo’s hunt for a serial killer before he can complete a slew of murders based on the seven deadly sins.

