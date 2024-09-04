GIFT a SubscriptionGift
David Fincher announces Western crime-thriller, ‘Bitterroot’ for Netflix

The film will follow the story of an aging rancher who, after having his life savings stolen, embarks on a quest to recover his money by robbing banks and hunting down the thieves

Published - September 04, 2024 12:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
David Fincher

David Fincher | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

David Fincher is officially set to direct Bitterroot, a Western crime thriller for Netflix. The film, formerly known as Big Hole, is based on a script by Michael Gilio, which was highly praised when it appeared on the 2008 Black List.

‘The Killer’ movie review: Michael Fassbender and David Fincher smash this quiet rampage of revenge out of the park

Bitterroot follows the story of an aging rancher who, after having his life savings stolen, embarks on a quest to recover his money by robbing banks and hunting down the thieves. Complicating matters, his own son, who serves as the town sheriff, is on his trail. The film has been compared to Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven in tone and style.

This project marks Fincher’s next collaboration with Netflix, where he recently renewed his contract until 2027. Fincher has several other projects in development with the streaming giant, including Squid Game: America and a Chinatown prequel series. His previous Netflix films include Mank and The Killer.

David Fincher opens up on remastering ‘Seven’ in 4K

Fincher’s strong relationship with Netflix has drawn some criticism, notably from Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, who lamented Fincher’s shift away from traditional cinema. However, Fincher remains confident in his partnership with Netflix, calling it the “best place” to make movies in Hollywood.

