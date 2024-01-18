David F. Sandberg to direct movie adaptation of ‘Until Dawn’ video game

January 18, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Acclaimed PlayStation 4 horror game Until Dawn is being adapted into a feature film by Swedish filmmaker David F. Sandberg.

Sandberg is known for directing films like Annabelle: Creation, Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Sandberg will direct the feature version of Until Dawn from a script by writer Blair Butler. The script is currently being spruced up by Gary Dauberman (The Nun, It: Chapter Two).

Released in 2015 to popular acclaim, Until Dawn is an interactive survival horror game about eight friends trapped in a camping retreat. Actors like Rami Malek, Meaghan Martin, Hayden Panettiere and Galadriel Stineman feature in the game’s cast via motion capture.

The game has spanned a sequel, a prequel and a spiritual successor in The Quarry.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT