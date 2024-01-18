ADVERTISEMENT

David F. Sandberg to direct movie adaptation of ‘Until Dawn’ video game

January 18, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Released in 2015 to popular acclaim, ‘Until Dawn’ is an interactive survival horror game about eight friends trapped in a camping retreat

The Hindu Bureau

Rami Malek in a still from ‘Until Dawn’

Acclaimed PlayStation 4 horror game Until Dawn is being adapted into a feature film by Swedish filmmaker David F. Sandberg.

Sandberg is known for directing films like Annabelle: Creation, Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Sandberg will direct the feature version of Until Dawn from a script by writer Blair Butler. The script is currently being spruced up by Gary Dauberman (The Nun, It: Chapter Two).

Released in 2015 to popular acclaim, Until Dawn is an interactive survival horror game about eight friends trapped in a camping retreat. Actors like Rami Malek, Meaghan Martin, Hayden Panettiere and Galadriel Stineman feature in the game’s cast via motion capture.

The game has spanned a sequel, a prequel and a spiritual successor in The Quarry.

