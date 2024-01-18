GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

David F. Sandberg to direct movie adaptation of ‘Until Dawn’ video game

Released in 2015 to popular acclaim, ‘Until Dawn’ is an interactive survival horror game about eight friends trapped in a camping retreat

January 18, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rami Malek in a still from ‘Until Dawn’

Rami Malek in a still from ‘Until Dawn’

Acclaimed PlayStation 4 horror game Until Dawn is being adapted into a feature film by Swedish filmmaker David F. Sandberg.

ALSO READ
A24 and Kojima Productions to adapt live-action ‘Death Stranding’ movie

Sandberg is known for directing films like Annabelle: Creation, Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Sandberg will direct the feature version of Until Dawn from a script by writer Blair Butler. The script is currently being spruced up by Gary Dauberman (The Nun, It: Chapter Two).

Released in 2015 to popular acclaim, Until Dawn is an interactive survival horror game about eight friends trapped in a camping retreat. Actors like Rami Malek, Meaghan Martin, Hayden Panettiere and Galadriel Stineman feature in the game’s cast via motion capture.

The game has spanned a sequel, a prequel and a spiritual successor in The Quarry.

Related Topics

English cinema / games

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.