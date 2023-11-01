ADVERTISEMENT

David Dastmalchian to star in high-concept horror ‘Rosario’

November 01, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

The actor joins Emeraude Toubia, Jose Zuniga, Diana Lein, Paul Ben-Victor and Emilia Faucher in the cast of the film

PTI

David Dastmalchian | Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

American actor David Dastmalchian will feature in an upcoming high-concept horror film titled Rosario.

Dastmalchian, known for appearing in movies such as Ant-Man films, Duneand Oppenheimer, has joined the cast of the movie along with actors Jose Zuniga, Diana Lein, Paul Ben-Victor and Emilia Faucher. Emeraude Toubia of Shadowhunters fame is the lead star of the project.

According to news outlet Variety, the project will start production in mid-November in Bogota, Colombia, under an interim SAG-AFTRA agreement.

ALSO READ
‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ gets SAG-AFTRA’s interim agreement to promote movie

Rosario marks the feature debut of Colombian filmmaker Felipe Vargas. The story has been penned by Alan Trezza.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The New York-set film revolves around Rosario (Toubia), a successful Wall Street stockbroker who is trapped in her estranged grandmother Griselda’s apartment during a snowstorm.

Griselda has died, and supernatural forces possess her corpse. Rosario, now the target of a deadly family curse, must battle her past to save herself and her soul.

ALSO READ
Sequel of horror hit ‘It Follows’ in the works

Rosario is produced by Silk Mass’ Jon Silk and Mucho Mas’ Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun. Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier, as well as Toubia, Bruce Barshop, Vincent Cordero, Simon Wise and Kristopher Wynne will executive produce the movie.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US