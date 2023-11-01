David Dastmalchian to star in high-concept horror ‘Rosario’

November 01, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

American actor David Dastmalchian will feature in an upcoming high-concept horror film titled Rosario.

Dastmalchian, known for appearing in movies such as Ant-Man films, Duneand Oppenheimer, has joined the cast of the movie along with actors Jose Zuniga, Diana Lein, Paul Ben-Victor and Emilia Faucher. Emeraude Toubia of Shadowhunters fame is the lead star of the project.

According to news outlet Variety, the project will start production in mid-November in Bogota, Colombia, under an interim SAG-AFTRA agreement.

Rosario marks the feature debut of Colombian filmmaker Felipe Vargas. The story has been penned by Alan Trezza.

The New York-set film revolves around Rosario (Toubia), a successful Wall Street stockbroker who is trapped in her estranged grandmother Griselda’s apartment during a snowstorm.

Griselda has died, and supernatural forces possess her corpse. Rosario, now the target of a deadly family curse, must battle her past to save herself and her soul.

Rosario is produced by Silk Mass’ Jon Silk and Mucho Mas’ Javier Chapa and Phillip Braun. Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier, as well as Toubia, Bruce Barshop, Vincent Cordero, Simon Wise and Kristopher Wynne will executive produce the movie.