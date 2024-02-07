ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Franco, Alison Brie to feature in horror film 'Together'

February 07, 2024 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

Franco and Brie, who tied the knot in 2017, most recently collaborated for the romantic comedy ‘Somebody I Used to Know’

PTI

Alison Brie and Dave Franco  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ALSO READ
All’s well with Alison Brie: On ‘Somebody I Used To Know,’ relationships, and Dave Franco

Hollywood actor-couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie are set star together in an upcoming horror film. Titled Together, the movie will be directed by debutant writer-director Michael Shanks, reported Variety.

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, the movie is based on co-dependency and will be told in a unique way.

Franco and Brie, who tied the knot in 2017, most recently collaborated for the romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know, which was released in 2023.

ALSO READ
‘Love Lies Bleeding’ trailer: Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian star in delirious queer romance from Rose Glass

The duo also starred together in The Little Hours and The Disaster Artist in 2017 as well as The Rental (2020), which marked Franco's directorial debut. They will also produce Together along with Picturestart, Tango, 1.21 and Princess Pictures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Franco recently starred alongside Kristen Stewart in studio A24’s Love Lies Bleeding, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Brie will be next seen in American streamer Peacock’s limited series Apples Never Fall, also starring Annette Bening, Sam Neill and Jake Lacy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US