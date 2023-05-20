ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Bautista's 'The Killer's Game' adds Ben Kingsley, Sofia Boutella

May 20, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

‘Killer’s Game’, an action comedy directed by JJ Perry, has a formidable cast of Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella and Ben Kingsley

PTI

Ben Kingsley | Photo Credit: REUTERS

British veteran Ben Kingsley and The Mummy actor Sofia Boutella have boarded the cast of Dave Bautista-led action comedy The Killer’s Game., an upcoming action comedy from Lionsgate.

The project, which was recently acquired by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, will be helmed by Day Shift director JJ Perry, reported Deadline.

ALSO READ
Dave Bautista to star in action comedy 'The Killer's Game'

Based on author Jay Bonansinga’s novel of the same title, The Killer’s Game follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorises a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow.

ALSO READ:Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’ suspended indefinitely

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.

The details of the characters to be played by Kingsley and Boutella have been kept under wraps. Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg wrote the film, with James Coyne handling recent rewrites. The project will be produced by Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar, Steve Richards for Endurance Media and Kia Jam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US