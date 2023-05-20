Dave Bautista's 'The Killer's Game' adds Ben Kingsley, Sofia Boutella

May 20, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

British veteran Ben Kingsley and The Mummy actor Sofia Boutella have boarded the cast of Dave Bautista-led action comedy The Killer’s Game., an upcoming action comedy from Lionsgate.

The project, which was recently acquired by Hollywood studio Lionsgate, will be helmed by Day Shift director JJ Perry, reported Deadline.

Based on author Jay Bonansinga’s novel of the same title, The Killer’s Game follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorises a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow.

After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.

The details of the characters to be played by Kingsley and Boutella have been kept under wraps. Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg wrote the film, with James Coyne handling recent rewrites. The project will be produced by Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar, Steve Richards for Endurance Media and Kia Jam.