ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Bautista’s ‘My Spy’ gets a sequel

February 23, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - Los Angeles

‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ is casting up as it heads toward a production start date this February

ANI

Dave Bautista. | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Dave Bautista is returning with My Spy.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, My Spy is getting a sequel with Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal and Ken Jeong in the lead roles. My Spy: The Eternal City is casting up as it heads toward a production start date this February and has added Anna Faris, Craig Robinson and Flula Borg to the franchise.

The first film was initially a theatrical play but ultimately was released by Amazon Prime rather than in theatres in North America.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

My Spy revolves around Bautista’s JJ, who is tasked with monitoring a young girl, Sophie (Coleman), and her widowed mother (Parisa Fitz-Henley), who are on the run from her international terrorist brother-in-law (Greg Bryk). After Sophie discovers JJ is a spy, she forces him to ply his spycraft to her benefit.

The sequel will be directed by Peter Segal. ”We were so delighted with the success of My Spy. It is an absolute privilege to reunite with Pete Segal, Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and the rest of the talented cast and filmmakers along with some very exciting additions,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US