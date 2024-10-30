ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Zoe Kravitz and more join Cate Blanchett's alien invasion comedy, 'Alpha Gang'

Updated - October 30, 2024 10:56 am IST

Set ‘in a heightened reality’, the movie follows a group of alien invaders who disguise themselves as a 1950s leather-clad biker gang on their mission to conquer Earth

PTI

Dave Bautista, Cate Blanchett and Steven Yeun | Photo Credit: AP/Reuters

Hollywood stars Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun and Zoe Kravitz have joined the cast of Alpha Gang, an alien invasion comedy from the Zellner Brothers. The three actors have joined the Cate Blanchett-led movie along with Channing Tatum, Lea Seydoux and Riley Keough, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Borderlands’ movie review: Barren, boring and bordering on unwatchable

According to the official synopsis, set “in a heightened reality”, the movie follows a group of alien invaders who disguise themselves as a 1950s leather-clad biker gang on their mission to conquer Earth. But their ruthless plans are derailed when they encounter humanity’s most contagious condition: Emotions.

Blanchett, a two-time Oscar-winning star, will feature in the movie as the alien leader, Alpha One. David and Nathan Zellner, known as the Zellner Brothers, are known for directing films such as Damsel, featuring Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson, and Sasquatch Sunset, which starred Keough and Jesse Eisenberg.

Cate Blanchett recalls working in Peter Jackson’s ‘Lord of the Rings,’ says “no one got paid anything”

The duo will also produce Alpha Gang for ZBi, along with Blanchett and Coco Francini for Dirty Films, as well as Gina Gammell for Felix Culpa, Ryan Zacarias for Fat City, Mary Aloe for Aloe Entertainment and Andrea Bucko for Sugar Rush Pictures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US