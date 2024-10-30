GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Zoe Kravitz and more join Cate Blanchett's alien invasion comedy, 'Alpha Gang'

Set ‘in a heightened reality’, the movie follows a group of alien invaders who disguise themselves as a 1950s leather-clad biker gang on their mission to conquer Earth

Published - October 30, 2024 10:31 am IST

PTI
Dave Bautista, Cate Blanchett and Steven Yeun

Dave Bautista, Cate Blanchett and Steven Yeun | Photo Credit: AP/Reuters

Hollywood stars Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun and Zoe Kravitz have joined the cast of "Alpha Gang", an alien invasion comedy from the Zellner Brothers. The three actors have joined the Cate Blanchett-led movie along with Channing Tatum, Lea Seydoux and Riley Keough, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Borderlands’ movie review: Barren, boring and bordering on unwatchable

According to the official synopsis, set “in a heightened reality”, the movie follows a group of alien invaders who disguise themselves as a 1950s leather-clad biker gang on their mission to conquer Earth. But their ruthless plans are derailed when they encounter humanity’s most contagious condition: Emotions.

Blanchett, a two-time Oscar-winning star, will feature in the movie as the alien leader, Alpha One. David and Nathan Zellner, known as the Zellner Brothers, are known for directing films such as Damsel, featuring Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson, and Sasquatch Sunset, which starred Keough and Jesse Eisenberg.

Cate Blanchett recalls working in Peter Jackson’s ‘Lord of the Rings,’ says “no one got paid anything”

The duo will also produce Alpha Gang for ZBi, along with Blanchett and Coco Francini for Dirty Films, as well as Gina Gammell for Felix Culpa, Ryan Zacarias for Fat City, Mary Aloe for Aloe Entertainment and Andrea Bucko for Sugar Rush Pictures.

Published - October 30, 2024 10:31 am IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.