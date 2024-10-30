Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Zoe Kravitz and more join Cate Blanchett's alien invasion comedy, 'Alpha Gang'

Hollywood stars Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun and Zoe Kravitz have joined the cast of "Alpha Gang", an alien invasion comedy from the Zellner Brothers. The three actors have joined the Cate Blanchett-led movie along with Channing Tatum, Lea Seydoux and Riley Keough, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the official synopsis, set “in a heightened reality”, the movie follows a group of alien invaders who disguise themselves as a 1950s leather-clad biker gang on their mission to conquer Earth. But their ruthless plans are derailed when they encounter humanity’s most contagious condition: Emotions.

Blanchett, a two-time Oscar-winning star, will feature in the movie as the alien leader, Alpha One. David and Nathan Zellner, known as the Zellner Brothers, are known for directing films such as Damsel, featuring Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson, and Sasquatch Sunset, which starred Keough and Jesse Eisenberg.

The duo will also produce Alpha Gang for ZBi, along with Blanchett and Coco Francini for Dirty Films, as well as Gina Gammell for Felix Culpa, Ryan Zacarias for Fat City, Mary Aloe for Aloe Entertainment and Andrea Bucko for Sugar Rush Pictures.