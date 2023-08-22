Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa to star in 'Blue Beetle' director Angel Manuel Soto's next film

August 22, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 star Dave Bautista and Aquaman star Jason Momoa are teaming up for The Wrecking Crew, to be directed by Angel Manuel Soto. Soto, who just launched the DC superhero movie Blue Beetle fronted by Xolo Mariduena into cinemas, has lined up his next project with MGM Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script of The Wrecking Crew is penned by Jonathan Tropper, the creator of the TV series Warrior. He wrote the script and closed the deal before the writers strike began in June, the publication added.

The Wrecking Crew is billed as a buddy comedy, with other details kept under wraps. Jeffrey Fierson, who worked with Momoa on the TV show Frontier, is producing the film. Soto's Blue Beetle, which released on August 18, is receiving positive reviews as the studio's first live-action superhero movie starring and created by Latinos.

