Aradhana Ram talks about her dream debut

Aradhana Ram gets a debut that many actors can only dream of. The 22 year-old actor is currently shooting in the outskirts of Bengaluru for a big budget film titled Kaatera and speaks to us over the phone amidst the shoots. Directed by Tarun Sudhir, the film is produced by Rockline Venkatesh and Aradhana is paired opposite none other than ‘challenging star’ Darshan.

Aradhana, daughter of Malashree and the late film producer Ramu, says, “Facing the camera with Darshan has been an incredible experience. Getting an opportunity such as this for my very first film is nothing less than a blessing. This platform has provided me not just an opportunity to act with Darshan, but also to work with a director such as Tharun sir and the huge banner of Rockline. The journey has been amazing. I learnt so much on the sets. The experience has been new and challenging everyday. Sometimes, it feels surreal that I am living my dream in such a grand way.”

Aradhana says that she trained herself in varied schools across Bengaluru and Mumbai in dance and acting, because, “Though I was shy as a child, as I grew, I knew deep in my heart that I wanted to act. When I told my parents about this decision, they were supportive and happy. That was when my mother spoke to Rockline sir about my decision to get into films and he surprised me with this project and asked me if I would be interested. I was thrilled! Post this, they did a look test and an audition before signing me on. The director was particular about my look as my character is heavily performance-based and he wanted to make sure that I suited the role to a T.”

A first look at the film’s poster, makes it out to be based in a rural set up. Aradhana confirms this saying, “The story is set in the 1970s in a rural backdrop. But more than that I will not be able to share other details.”

About being too young to be paired with an older actor, Aradhana negates that and says she is thrilled to be sharing the screen with a huge star like Darshan. She also reveals that her decision to get into films has been organic.

“Coming from a film background, our dinner table conversations were always about the movies. My mother would talk about the acting and the creative aspects, while my father elaborated on the business angle. Hence, I got to see both sides of filmmaking at home. Infact, even my debut is guided by the lessons I have learnt over the years from my parents.”

Does being the daughter of Malashree, who is considered a powerhouse on screen, put any pressure on her when it comes to her own performance? “I do not see it as a burden in a negative sense, but do recognise the responsibility I have as being her daughter. Her name and my father’s name does help me get a foot in the industry, but after that I have to prove myself on screen with my talent and hardwork. I have to also work extra hard and create my own niche because deep down I know that I will always be compared to my mother.”

Growing up in the industry, Aradhana says that one major thing that strikes her is that everything has become more Indian now. The regional feeling has taken a backseat, as in, films are made keeping the Indian audience in mind. The emotional connections even in commercial films have become deeper. I believe great films were made in the past. Specifically, films of my mother’s have gone down in the books of Kannada film history.”

Will she venture into the business angle of films? “Its too early for me say I will. For now, I am content doing great roles with great talents. Even when it comes to acting, I do not want to limit myself to any specific genre or character, but am open to doing all kinds of roles. The biggest objective is to learn and grow as an artiste. My father’s input about the financial aspects of films will also help me grow.”

Though she is busy completing the shoot of the film, Aradhana says that she is also in talks with other banners and directors, but there has been “nothing concrete yet”.

