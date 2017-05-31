Dasari: The industry’s man

The ‘big man’ of the Telugu film industry will be missed by all his fans and the industry folks. When he fell sick and was hospitalised last month, many knew that his body would not be able to take much, mentally or physically. People saw the end coming.

His palatial abode was a home to many retired, wannabe writers and directors. He loved them the most and spent a major share of his time with them…be it listening and discussing stories or solving disputes or playing cards in the evening, sometimes with old timers Kaikala Satyanarayana and Geetanjali. His love for the industry is unparalleled and he took great pride in its growth, especially when a small film minted money at the box office. There have been numerous occasions when he would hear about a film’s success and hold a press conference to promote it and heap generous words on its director.

The director is known to be a wonderful host. There is a strong reason why most technicians love to work or be associated with the Dasari household. Money flows like water when it comes to feeding the staff and guests — film or no film in progress but when it came to discipline, he would not mince words to put people in their place. We remember him reprimanding Ileana when she said a ‘Hi’ to him instead of a ‘Namaste’ and chiding actor Ritu Varma for not standing up when she was being lauded for her work in Pelli Choopulu… “Mundhu culture nerchukondi taruvata acting” he remarked to the shell-shocked actor.

On one occasion we asked him, which is the biggest regret in his life and he said, “I helped a lot of people get a break in this industry, introduced them, gave them their biggest hits but I could not do anything for my son Arun. I have failed as a father, I am helpless.”

It would be easy to please Dasari Narayana Rao; those around him knew which side of the bread had to be buttered to get their work done. He made no attempts to hide his fondness when people prostrated at his feet addressing him as Guruvu Garu.

Actor, producer, director, he donned many hats but he enjoyed his stint as a newspaper baron the most and has great affinity for journalists. In his death, the industry indeed lost a colossal figure whose impact will be surely felt in days to come.