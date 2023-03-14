‘Dasara’ trailer: Nani, Keerthy Suresh in an intense action drama directed by Srikanth Odela

March 14, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

The trailer of Dasara, the first big Telugu film to arrive in theatres this summer, was unveiled in Lucknow on Tuesday evening. The film starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh, written and directed by first-timer Srikanth Odela, aims to capture the attention of audiences across India and will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on March 30.

The trailer shows glimpses of the characters and their lives in the vicinity of coal mines at Godavarikhani in Telangana. The rugged action drama is said to be inspired by real incidents and narrates the struggles of those working at the coal mines. The Dasara festivities such as Bathukamma and the burning of an effigy of Ravana are part of the film’s narrative, going by the trailer.

Santhosh Narayanan’s rustic compositions have already garnered attention and Sathyan Sooryan’s warm-toned colour palette adds to the intensity of the high action drama in the trailer.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the film also stars Tom Chacko, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab. A special set recreating the villages near the coal mines was constructed on the outskirts of Hyderabad by production designer Avinash Kolla.