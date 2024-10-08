A handful of theatrical releases will greet movie buffs this festive weekend in Hyderabad. The Dasara holiday period is considered a significant one for Telugu cinema, next only to Sankranti. The voracious appetite for viewing films in theatres during these festive seasons has led to big ticket movies throwing their hats into the ring for decades. The significant releases during the 2024 Dasara weekend will be the Telugu films Viswam, Maa Nanna Superhero and Janaka Aithe Kanaka with Vettaiyan - The Hunter (dubbed from Tamil) and the Hindi film Jigra.

Here’s a closer look at these films:

Viswam marks the return of director Sreenu Vaitla six years after Amar Akbar Anthony. The director, who has in the past delivered blockbuster hits such as Dhee, Venky and Dookudu, has written Viswam in collaboration with screenwriters Gopi Mohan and Bhanu-Nandu. Starring Gopichand, Kavya Thapar, Vennela Kishore and Sunil, the film is positioned as an action entertainer with comedy segments, in trademark Sreenu Vaitla style. A 30-minute train episode is said to be among the highlights of the film, making ardent movie buffs wonder if this portion will match up to the train comedy scenes in the Ravi Teja starrer Venky. Viswam will be keenly watched as it is the first post pandemic theatrical release for the director whose name was once synonymous with superhit action comedies.

Maa Nanna Superhero (My dad is a superhero), written and directed by Abhilash Kankara, known for the Telugu sports drama web series Loser, stars Sudheer Babu, Saichand and Shayaji Shinde. The film is a relationship drama about a son who forges a strong bond with his adopted father and traces the happenings when his biological father resurfaces.

The third significant Telugu film this festive season comes from the producers of Balagam, Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy. Janaka Aithe Kanaka stars Suhas as the protagonist who is in no rush to start a family, owing to financial concerns. When things do not go as planned, he decides to sue a condom manufacturing company. Also starring Sangeerthana and Vennela Kishore, the film is written and directed by Sandeep Bandla.

A film that might give these ventures a stiff competition at the ticket windows is the Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan - the Hunter, directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film dubbed from Tamil will star Rana Daggubati as the antagonist, with Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The music by Anirudh Ravichander and the ‘Manasilayo’ video with Manju Warrier’s dance movies have helped create curiosity.

Also releasing this weekend across the nation, including the Telugu States, is director Vasan Bala’s Hindi film Jigra, which stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina as siblings. The film will also feature Telugu actor-writer-director Rahul Ravindran in an important role. Written by Vasan Bala and Debashish Irengbam, Jigra narrates the story of how the sister stops at nothing to help her brother who is subjected to custodial torture abroad. Steeped with action episodes and a prison break attempt, Jigra comes from the director of Peddlers, Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling.

The new releases come on the heels of director Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, the Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer that has reportedly grossed nearly ₹400 crore worldwide since its release on September 27.

Post the Dasara weekend, a bunch of Telugu films are being lined up for the Deepavali holidays. Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar, Mechanic Rocky headlined by Vishwak Sen and Appudo Ippudo Eppudo starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Rukmini Vasanth (of Saptha Sagaradaache Ello fame) and Lakshmi Manchu’s Adiparvam are likely to be in the fray.

