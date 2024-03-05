ADVERTISEMENT

Darsheel Safary hints at reuniting with Aamir Khan 16 years after ‘Taare Zameen Par’

March 05, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

Darsheel’s post hinted that he is collaborating with Aamir for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, a sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’

ANI

Aamir Khan with Darsheel Safary | Photo Credit: @dsafary/Instagram

Actors Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, who co-starred in Taare Zameen Par, have reunited for a special project after 16 years.

ALSO READ
For the love of acting

On Monday, Darsheel took to Instagram and dropped a collage featuring his images with Aamir. The first image is a still from Aamir and Darsheel's hit film Taare Zameen Par, while the second picture shows the grown-up Darsheel posing with Aamir.

Darsheel's post hinted that he is collaborating with Aamir for Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Some fans assumed that the duo had collaborated on an ad.

ALSO READ
Tool to spot differently abled children

Taare Zameen Par revolved around an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Aamir plays his art teacher who discovers Ishaan is dyslexic and helps him explore his true potential. Recently in a new summit, Aamir shared some updates about his film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," Aamir said at the event.

Genelia will reportedly play a pivotal role in Sitaare Zameen Par. On the production front, Aamir will serve as a producer on Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US