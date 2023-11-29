ADVERTISEMENT

Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ gets a release date

November 29, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Rockline Venkatesh, ‘Kaatera’ is touted to be an action drama set against a rural backdrop

The Hindu Bureau

Darshan in ‘Kaatera’. | Photo Credit: Anand Audio/YouTube

The highly-anticipated Kannada film Kaatera, starring Darshan, has got a release date. Directed by Tharun Sudhir, the film will hit the screens on December 29. Kaatera is produced by veteran Rockline Venkatesh.

Set against a rural backdrop, Kaatera is Darshan’s second collaboration with Tharun. The duo had earlier worked for Roberrt, the 2021 blockbuster. Kaatera stars debutant Aradhana Ram in the female lead role. Aradhana is the daughter of well-known actor Malashree and the late film producer Ramu.

The makers released a glimpse of the film, which included the presence of Darshan in a rugged avatar. The film is touted to be an action drama. Sudhakar S Raj is the cinematographer while KM Prakash is the editor. V Harikrishna has composed the music for the film. Tharun has co-written the story and screenplay with Jadeshha K Hampi. Maasthi has the written the dialogues.

Darshan’s last release was Kranti, which hit the screens on January 26 this year. Directed by Harkrishna, the film failed to meet its box office expectations.

