HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Darshana Rajendran to make her Telugu debut

Darshana was recently seen in the Malayalam film ‘Purusha Pretham’

June 13, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Darshana Rajendran

Darshana Rajendran | Photo Credit: Srinivasa Ramanujam S@Chennai

We had previously reported that director Praveen Kandregula, who made his debut with the hit film Cinema Bandi, has announced his next project with producer Vijay Donkada, starring Anupama Parameswaran in the lead. It’s now known that Darshana Rajendran, known for starring in Malayalam and Tamil films, will be making her Telugu debut with this new untitled project.

Praveen took to his Instagram profile sharing a selfie with Darshana and Vijay.

Apart from Anupama and Darshana, the film will also star Sangitha Krish. In another Instagram post, Praveen shared photographs of his upcoming film’s three actors and said “It’s really hard to crack a script like this. I promise to deliver a very honest film.”

More details on the new film are expected soon along with announcements on its cast and crew.

Cinema Bandi, produced by directors Raj & DK, was released on Netflix and is about an auto driver who finds an expensive camera in his vehicle with which he decides to shoot a film starring his fellow villagers.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.