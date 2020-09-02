‘C U Soon’ felt like a completely different space: Darshana Rajendran

Actor Darshana Rajendran refers to working in C U Soon, which dropped on Amazon Prime on September 1, as a different space – “it wasn’t anything like theatre, wasn’t anything like films...it felt like a completely different space – something in between,” she says. The ‘tech-thriller’, as she calls the film, is directed by Mahesh Narayan, stars beside Darshana, Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Abraham in lead roles.

The film is Darshana’s first release as lead heroine, though she is also the lead in under-production projects – Aashiq Abu’s segment in an anthology film Pennum Cherukkanum, and Hridayam. She is also part of Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramugham, also under-production. Although she has been part of Malayalam films such as Virus, Vijay Superum Pournamiyum, and Koode among others, she is best remembered for her role in Aashiq Abu’s Tovino Thomas-starrer Mayanadhi and her rendition of the song ‘Bawra Mann...’ in the film. The theatre practitioner has acted in Tamil films such as Irumbu Thirai and Kavan. Here she talks about the film.

How was it – being part of a film short during lockdown – sans the canvas of a feature film set?

It was very different; there wasn’t anything like a set because there were very few people. No large equipment, no yelling about...it was very intimate, and sort of closed. It was all new. Even when it was being shot, I had to keep doing this (gesturing like holding a mobile device, parts of the film were shot using an iphone) like a cinematographer – moving my hand – because it had to look like I was holding a phone to show scenes of the video call. When we were shooting a scene with two actors – one actor would do his part of the scene without seeing the other. If it was Roshan’s scene I would be there giving him cues but he couldn’t see me. Another day, we would be shooting my scene and he would be giving me cues and I wouldn’t be able to see him...it was all new, we were all figuring it out. Everyone was trying to figure out how it is.

But it was a normal set with the director, cinematographer, actors, and sometimes the sound guy were on set, only that there were fewer people. Mahesh was very much there every part of the way, telling me exactly what to do.... I would have died if not for that (laughs).

The experience...

For me, in terms of performance, it was difficult to maintain the level of honesty and rawness. We are used to intimate, raw conversations when we are on a video call with someone – we are seeing someone close to you on a video call. It could be a friend or family – you are seeing them in their everyday appearance – it had to be real. Even a slightest ‘performative’ quality would make it look odd, it stood out. It was a constant thing to reminds ourselves of that.

You and Roshan (Mathew) are friends, how was the experience of working together?

He pushes me as an actor and as a person. We have known each other for so long, we have been following each other’s creative journeys very closely – we don’t let each other settle. We are always pushing each other, it is a great working equation working with him. It is comfortable with him but I have to always put in my best. I enjoy working with him, be it theatre or films.

Did your experience in theatre come in handy here – given the film’s very ‘real time’ feel?

Theatre is where I picked up everything I know. I feel theatre is the place I started exploring anything related to acting. Theatre has generally helped in everything I am doing as actor.

Your take on your film’s OTT release...

This feels the same as with any piece of work being out there. It is the same ‘Oh my God!’ tension. It is exciting, all my friends – from college and school – have written in. My background is different, it is academic and I worked in finance... so all my friends, from different parts of the world have written in. They are all going to watch it with me, that’s a great feeling. Suddenly it’s like a small world; we would be watching one thing together on the same day. A lot of my work has come out but my friends caught up with it later, at different times. Everybody has ‘made’ the entire story – different forms of it – and has come up with their analyses.