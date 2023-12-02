ADVERTISEMENT

Darshana Rajendran, Darshan to headline ‘Seththumaan’ director’s next

December 02, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

Directed by Thamizh, the film will be penned by renowned writer Perumal Murugan, and produced by S Vinoth Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

Actors Darshana Rajendran and Darshan with the film crew. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director Thamizh, known for his hard-hitting social drama, Seththumaan, is set to make a film in collaboration with renowned novelist Perumal Murugan, who will pen the film’s story and dialogues. S Vinoth Kumar is set to produce the movie.

The film features Darshan of Kanaa fame, and Darshana Rajendran, known for impressive works in films such as Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and Hridayam, in lead roles. “It’s a great privilege to have a producer like S Vinoth Kumar, who carries the earnest desire of encouraging and materialising content-driven movies. I am delighted to get an opportunity to yet again attempt something that will be a likeable piece of work of everyone,” said Tamizh.

The shooting of this yet-to-be-titled movie commenced on December 1 in Bengaluru. Deepak is the cinematographer while Bindhumalini and Vedanth Bharadwaj are the music composers for the film. Kannan has been roped in as the editor while P Jayamurugan is the production designer.

