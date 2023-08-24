Darshan to collaborate with Prem after 20 years

August 24, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

Kannada superstar Darshan is set to collaborate with Prem after 20 years. The actor-director combination had first worked in 2003 for Kariya, a gangster drama that went on to become a massive blockbuster.

The new project will be bankrolled by KVN Productions. The production house is also producing Prem’s magnum opus KD-The Devil, which is currently under production. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead.

Meanwhile, Darshan is busy shooting for Kaatera, directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Rockline Venkatesh. Radhana Ram and Jagapati Babu play important roles in the film.

