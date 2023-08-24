HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Darshan to collaborate with Prem after 20 years

To be bankrolled by KVN Productions, the new projects marks the return of the actor-director combination after the 2003 blockbuster ‘Kariya’

August 24, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Prem, actor Darshan and producer Venkat K Narayana

Director Prem, actor Darshan and producer Venkat K Narayana | Photo Credit: KVN Productions/Twitter

Kannada superstar Darshan is set to collaborate with Prem after 20 years. The actor-director combination had first worked in 2003 for Kariya, a gangster drama that went on to become a massive blockbuster.

ALSO READ
Reeshma Nanaiah to play the female lead in Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s ‘KD - The Devil’

The new project will be bankrolled by KVN Productions. The production house is also producing Prem’s magnum opus KD-The Devil, which is currently under production. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead.

Meanwhile, Darshan is busy shooting for Kaatera, directed by Tharun Sudhir and produced by Rockline Venkatesh. Radhana Ram and Jagapati Babu play important roles in the film.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.