Darren Aronofsky to direct Elon Musk biopic

November 10, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

The film will be based on Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography of the tech mogul

The Hindu Bureau

Elon Musk and Darren Aronofsky | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, known for helming films like Black Swan, The Wrestler and The Whale, will next direct Elon Musk’s biopic that will be bankrolled by A24. 

‘Filmmaking is a kind of exercise in empathy’

According to an article in Variety, the film will be based on Walter Isaacson’s authorized biography published in September this year. Interestingly, Isaacson’s ‘Steve Jobs’ book was previously adapted into the 2015 Universal film, starring Michael Fassbender as the titular character. 

The book, ‘Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson’, is said to focus not just on the tech mogul’s personal life but also addresses pressing issues like sustainable energy, space exploration, and artificial intelligence. 

The production house A24, apart from bankrolling Aronofsky’s The Whale, has also bought the rights for the filmmaker’s debut venture Pi (1998). The banner released the film in select markets earlier this year in 8K and Atmos restoration version in the IMAX format, to commemorate its 25th anniversary.

CONNECT WITH US