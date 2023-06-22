ADVERTISEMENT

Dariam Coco of ‘Money Heist’ to star in sci-fi thriller ‘Border Station’

June 22, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

‘Border Station’, the sci-fi thriller series starring Dariam Coco and Anais Weill , is created by Anthony Alleyne

The Hindu Bureau

Dariam Coco | Photo Credit: Dariam Coco/Instagram

Dariam Coco of Money Heist and Anais Weill of of Emily in Paris will star in the sci-thriller series Border Station, reported Variety. Top Spanish indie producer-distributor Vertice 360 has teamed up with Madrid’s Anacaona Productions and London-based Born Wild to co-produce the project.

Born Wild founder Anthony Alleyne is the creator of the six-episode series. The showrunner and lead writer of Border Station is Vianessa Castanos along with author Geoff Duputy-Holder. Border Station is set to be a historical spy thriller with time travel elements.

The series is about Beatriz (Dariam Coco), a struggling black jazz singer from Zaragoza who feels her luck is about to change when she’s booked to perform at an opening ceremony of the Canfranc International Station.

A strategic point during WWII, set in the Spanish Pyrenees, near the French border, Canfranc was frequented at that time by Nazi, Francoist and allied army forces and the French resistance. When Beatriz’s big break is disrupted by a freak accident, she’s thrown back in time to November 15, 1941, in the middle of the war, along with Julia (Anais Weill), her estranged ex and a scientist, with whom she has deep, unresolved issues. Beatriz will have to confront her deepest fears to save Julia and return to the future.

The series is set to be shot in Spain’s Aragon and France, and will be out in in Spanish, French and German languages. The makers are planning a late 2024 or early 2025 release.

