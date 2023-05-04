‘Daredevil Musthafa’: Trailer of Kannada crowd-funded film out

May 04, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

The trailer of Daredevil Musthafa, a college drama based on Poornachandra Tejaswi’s short story by the same name, is out. The Kannada film is directed by debutant Shashank Soghal, and will hit the screens on May 19.

The film, to be presented by actor Dhananjaya under his banner Daali Pictures, has been grabbing the eyeballs thanks to unique promotional strategies from the makers. Daredevil Musthafa is crowd-funded by fans of Tejaswi, the legendary Kannada writer.

The trailer opens with the voice of Dr Bro, the popular Kannada Youtuber, who takes us to the world of Abachooru college. It runs like any other college until the arrival of Jamal Abdul Musthafa Hussain. The only Muslim boy in the college, Musthafa becomes a subject of gossip. Slowly, he wins of the hearts of the girls and lecturers much to the anger of a gang of boys.

Daredevil Musthafa has a bunch of rookie actors with Shishir Baikady playing the titular character. Aditya Ashree, Abhay, Supreeth Bharadwaj, Aashith, Srivatsa, and Prerana form the rest of the cast. Among the known faces, Nagabhushana is seen playing a lecturer while there is a shroud of mystery around Poornachandra Mysuru’s character.

Shashank, the director of the popular short film Patinga, has co-written the screenplay with Anantha Shandreya. Rahul Roy is the cinematographer while Navaneeth Sham has composed the music. KRG Studios will distribute the film.