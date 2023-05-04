ADVERTISEMENT

‘Daredevil Musthafa’: Trailer of Kannada crowd-funded film out

May 04, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

‘Daredevil Musthafa’, a crowded-funded film by Shashank Soghal based on Poornachandra Tejaswi’s short story, will release on May 19

The Hindu Bureau

Shishir Baikady in ‘Daredevil Musthafa’ | Photo Credit: @PRK Audio/YouTube

The trailer of Daredevil Musthafa, a college drama based on Poornachandra Tejaswi’s short story by the same name, is out. The Kannada film is directed by debutant Shashank Soghal, and will hit the screens on May 19.

The film, to be presented by actor Dhananjaya under his banner Daali Pictures, has been grabbing the eyeballs thanks to unique promotional strategies from the makers. Daredevil Musthafa is crowd-funded by fans of Tejaswi, the legendary Kannada writer.

ALSO READ: ‘Gurudev Hoysala’ to ‘Kabzaa’: Are Kannada films facing the heat of IPL 2023?

The trailer opens with the voice of Dr Bro, the popular Kannada Youtuber, who takes us to the world of Abachooru college. It runs like any other college until the arrival of Jamal Abdul Musthafa Hussain. The only Muslim boy in the college, Musthafa becomes a subject of gossip. Slowly, he wins of the hearts of the girls and lecturers much to the anger of a gang of boys.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Daredevil Musthafa has a bunch of rookie actors with Shishir Baikady playing the titular character. Aditya Ashree, Abhay, Supreeth Bharadwaj, Aashith, Srivatsa, and Prerana form the rest of the cast. Among the known faces, Nagabhushana is seen playing a lecturer while there is a shroud of mystery around Poornachandra Mysuru’s character.

ALSO READ
Crowd-funded Kannada film ‘Daredevil Musthafa’ gets a release date

Shashank, the director of the popular short film Patinga, has co-written the screenplay with Anantha Shandreya. Rahul Roy is the cinematographer while Navaneeth Sham has composed the music. KRG Studios will distribute the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US