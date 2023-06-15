ADVERTISEMENT

‘Daredevil Musthafa’ declared tax-free in Karnataka

June 15, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

Directed by Shashank Soghal, ‘Daredevil Musthafa’ is a college drama based on Poornachandra Tejaswi’s short story by the same name

The Hindu Bureau

Shishir Baikady as the titular character Musthafa in the film | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karnataka government has declared Daredevil Musthafa tax free. The Kannada college drama is directed by debutant Shashank Soghal. The film is based on Poornachandra Tejaswi’s short story by the same name.

Shashank had requested Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah to watch the film, and declare it tax free to widen its reach. “Daredevil Musthafa promotes harmony and peace. It’s a relevant film in today’s time. Celebrities, fans of Tejaswi and film buffs in general have appreciated the film. We request you to exempt the film from tax so that more people can watch it in theatres,” wrote Shashank.

Responding to the letter, the CM approved the film team’s request. “Poornachandra Tejaswi has influenced an entire generation through his writing. We need a mind to build a society with the foundation of love, harmony and trust. Congratulations to the film team. I have ordered a tax exemption for the movie Daredevil Musthafa,” Siddaramaiah posted on Twitter.

Daredevil Musthafa, which released on May 19, has completed 25 days in theatres. The film is funded by fans of Tejaswi. It follows the story of Jamal Abdul Musthafa Hussain, who is the only Muslim student in a college in a fictional town called Abachuru. Musthafa becomes a subject gossip before he slowly wins the hearts of the girls and lecturers much to the anger of a gang of boys. The film, starring a bunch of newcomers, encourages communal harmony.

